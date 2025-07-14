Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Man in his 40s drowns in St. Lawrence River west of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
Summer water safety tips; easy measures to help save lives
Police say a man in his 40s drowned Saturday in the St. Lawrence River, west of Montreal.

Emergency responders were called in the afternoon to Pointe-des-Cascades, where the man went into the water in an area between two dams.

Provincial police spokesperson Geneviève Bruneau says the man walked out to a rocky outcrop with a woman in her 40s.

Police say after spending some time there, the man slipped and fell into the water and couldn’t climb back up.

The woman tried to save him, but she had to be rescued herself by people who were boating nearby.

The man’s body was recovered and taken to a hospital.

Quebec’s Lifesaving Society has urged caution on the water as the province has recorded more than two dozen deaths as of the end of June.

Those included two drownings on a man-made beach in the southwestern borough of Montreal that claimed the lives of two men in their 20s.

In mid-June, a mother was killed and her child was seriously injured after their boat capsized, leaving them in the water in Lac-aux-Sables, about 175 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

A spokesperson for the lifesaving group has urged people to avoid swimming alone, to wear personal flotation devices when boating and to supervise children when around the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

