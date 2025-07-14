Quebec terrorism suspects didn’t get guns and ammo from us: Canadian Forces

Send this page to someone via email

The four Quebec City area men whom the RCMP arrested last week in relation to an alleged terrorism plot did not get their weapons, ammunition or explosives from the Canadian Armed Forces.

The Canadian military made that statement early Monday morning, hours before the four suspects are scheduled to appear in Quebec court for their latest hearings.

“Of note, the weapons, ammunition, and explosives that were seized as part of the RCMP-led investigation that resulted in the arrests on July 8, 2025, did not originate from the Canadian Armed Forces,” the military statement said. “The Military Police and the Canadian Army continue to support the ongoing investigation led by the RCMP and no further details can be released.”

The CAF statement did not reveal where the men obtained their guns and ammunition.

In a brief Quebec City court appearance Monday morning, a Crown prosecutor said the government would oppose bail for three suspects arrested in the same case. No reasons were given. A two-day bail hearing was set for July 24 and July 25 and a TV was requested so videos could be screened.

The RCMP arrested and charged four men last week in dawn operations. They included Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, of Quebec City; Simon Angers-Audet, 24, of Neuville and Raphaël Lagacé, 25, of Quebec City.

The RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team says three of the men, all from Quebec, took concrete actions to facilitate terrorist activity and are each facing one charge of facilitating terrorist activity. They face a maximum sentence of 14 years if found guilty.

A fourth man — identified by RCMP as Matthew Forbes, 33, of Pont-Rouge — faces charges including possession of firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, and possession of controlled items. His bail hearing has yet to take place Monday.

Other charges have also been laid for offences related to possession of prohibited devices, transfer of firearms and ammunition, careless storage of firearms, possession of explosives and possession of controlled items.

The RCMP says it conducted searches in January 2024 in Quebec City that led to the seizure of 16 explosive devices, 83 firearms and accessories, approximately 11,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, nearly 130 magazines, four pairs of night vision goggles and military equipment.

View image in full screen RCMP released this photo and alleged the suspects in Quebec City were stockpiling weapons and ammunition to further a plot to take over an unidentified property by force. RCMP Quebec

The police said the men wanted to create their own militia and “were allegedly involved in activities intending to forcibly take possession of land in the Québec City area,” and described the case as one of “ideologically motivated violent extremism.”

The three men took part in military-style training, police allege, as well as shooting, ambush, survival and navigation exercises. They also allegedly conducted a scouting operation.

So far, the men have made no comments on the allegations.

The military statement added that the four suspects have not been performing military duties and do not have unescorted access to the Quebec City-area Valcartier military base.

“At any time, should the integrity of a CAF member be called into question, various actions include restricting access to the base, weapons, and individuals’ security clearances in addition to other administrative measures,” the Canadian Forces said, without elaborating.