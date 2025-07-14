Menu

Canada

Strong-mayor powers and why some Halifax councillors are worried it could be coming

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 6:25 am
N.S. premier faces questions about whether he’ll bring forward strong mayor powers
Halifax’s city council has directed the mayor to ask the Nova Scotia government for consultation on whether it is considering strengthening his authority.

Council voted last week in favour of the motion to make the request for collaboration in a letter to Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr, with only Mayor Andy Fillmore voting against it.

Coun. Sam Austin presented the motion and told council that a move towards strong-mayor powers would undermine councillors’ ability to adequately represent their constituents.

In Ontario, so-called strong-mayor powers are in effect in 215 cities or municipalities, allowing their heads of council to propose bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, veto bylaws and hire and fire department heads.

In Nova Scotia, all elected councillors, including the mayor, have a single vote on council issues.

Austin says putting so much power into one person’s hands is “deeply problematic,” and Coun. Janet Steele says strong-mayor powers could “mute” the other voices on council.

Fillmore has argued the strong-mayor model doesn’t erode democracy, but instead sharpens its edge.

This vote follows Premier Tim Houston saying his government is looking at strengthening mayoral powers. It came after criticizing a recent Halifax council decision to move forward with a bike lane plan that involves turning a south-end city street into a one-way route.

Houston told reporters after Thursday’s cabinet meeting this street change is evidence there’s a disconnect between council’s decisions and the needs of its residents.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

