Environment Canada warns of heat and thunderstorms in southern Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Swaths of southern Ontario could see severe thunderstorms and flash floods on Sunday amid extreme heat.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings and thunderstorm watches for parts of the province, as well as a thunderstorm warning for Stirling, Tweed and Madoc.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Forecasters say the area halfway between Toronto and Ottawa could see wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour and hail the size of nickels.

Meanwhile, police in Toronto say they received reports of water pooling on the Don Valley Parkway on Sunday morning.

A thunderstorm watch was in effect for the city, and police say some lanes of the DVP were restricted.

The heat in southern Ontario, where humidex values have reached 40 C, could last until Thursday.