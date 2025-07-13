Menu

Weather

Environment Canada warns of heat and thunderstorms in southern Ontario

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto hit with ‘prolonged’ heat warning'
Toronto hit with ‘prolonged’ heat warning
Toronto has been hit with another heat warning, with this one expected to last until at least Thursday. As Lexy Benedict reports, that means many are spending their time at the beach and outdoor pools across the city looking for ways to cool off.
Swaths of southern Ontario could see severe thunderstorms and flash floods on Sunday amid extreme heat.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued heat warnings and thunderstorm watches for parts of the province, as well as a thunderstorm warning for Stirling, Tweed and Madoc.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Forecasters say the area halfway between Toronto and Ottawa could see wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour and hail the size of nickels.

Meanwhile, police in Toronto say they received reports of water pooling on the Don Valley Parkway on Sunday morning.

A thunderstorm watch was in effect for the city, and police say some lanes of the DVP were restricted.

The heat in southern Ontario, where humidex values have reached 40 C, could last until Thursday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

