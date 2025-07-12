Menu

Canada

Memorial for fatal Kelowna crane collapse unveiled on anniversary

By Jacob New Global News
Posted July 12, 2025 11:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Memorial honouring slain workers unveiled'
Memorial honouring slain workers unveiled
A memorial honouring five young men killed after a crane collapse has been unveiled in Kelowna. As Julia Foy reports, this weekend's commemoration comes as the union representing the slain workers demands answers.
A special ceremony was held Saturday on the four-year anniversary of a crane collapse in Kelowna that took the lives of five men.

The Rise Memorial Garden at the city’s Knowles Heritage Park opened to the public, honouring the victims of the Brooklyn Tower accident on July 12, 2021.

Four construction workers were killed in the collapse, along with an office worker in an adjacent building.

The men killed were Cailen Vilness, Jared Zook, Brad Zawislak, Patrick Stemmer, and Eric Stemmer.

Hundreds attended the anniversary event, including family and friends of those lost, sharing their grief.
Cailen’s father Chris Vilness was one of several parents who helped pushed efforts forward for a permanent memorial.

“We originally talked about a mural on the side of a building and we were fortunate to get the right people to participate,” said Vilness.

Vilness said each victim had a garden and bench in the memorial.

“It’s very, very wonderful and we’re super happy about it.”

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115 called on the B.C. Prosecution Service to proceed with a criminal trial to help deliver justice to the families.

No charge has been laid in the incident, despite RCMP recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death more than a year ago.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said “the police investigation and charge assessment process is ongoing,” and there was no timeline for completion.

Vilness awaits the investigation’s conclusion.

“We’re all still waiting for the facts, for some answers,” he said. “We’ve been pretty patient with that and it’s coming up to four years and I think it’s long overdue to give us the outcome.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

