McDonald’s manager fatally stabbed by co-worker at Detroit-area restaurant

A manager at a Detroit-area McDonald’s restaurant was stabbed to death Thursday morning by a co-worker after an argument, according to police.

Jennifer Harris, a 39-year-old mother of six, was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her 26-year-old co-worker Afeni Badu Muhammad at the Eastpointe restaurant.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. after Harris, who worked at the restaurant for 15 years, reportedly sent Muhammad home prior to the end of her scheduled shift.

In a media release, prosecutors alleged Muhammad returned to the restaurant with a knife and wearing a mask. She entered the building through the employee entrance and then allegedly stabbed Harris multiple times.

“A customer at the drive-through window was lawfully carrying a concealed weapon. The customer fired his weapon to try to stop the assault,” the statement continued.

Muhammad fled to a vehicle but was stopped by the armed customer, who held her at gunpoint until police arrived.

“The suspect stopped stabbing the victim. She dropped the knife and started running away. The good Samaritan actually showed courage by running after the suspect and was able to detain her until officers arrived,” Eastpointe Police Detective Lt. Alexander Holish said.

Harris was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Yusef Alcodray, the owner and operator of the Eastpoint McDonald’s, released a statement to CBS News, saying, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable in my restaurants, and we are taking this matter extremely serious, as the safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority,” Alcodray added. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.”

Harris’ eldest daughter, Antonia Griffin, told Fox 2 Detroit, that her mother “was a good person.”

“She was the best mom anybody could ever ask for,” Griffin said. “My momma, she woke up every day to work for us. My momma died trying to take care of us.”

Prosecutor Peter Lucido called the incident a “senseless and heartbreaking” tragedy.

“This is a family shattered, a future forever altered. It is deeply troubling that we continue to see violence used as a response to conflict,” Lucido said.

“This should not be normal, and it must not be accepted as the status quo. Our office is committed to pursuing justice for the victim and her family… People have to understand that their lives, and the lives of others, have value. This tragedy should serve as a call to action for all of us.”

Muhammad was arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, the Macomb County prosecutor’s office said in a release.

She is being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $25-million bond. A judge entered a not -guilty plea at her arraignment on Friday, according to court records.

“There are a lot of things that need to come to light regarding this matter,” Matthew Licata, Muhammed’s lawyer at the arraignment, told The Associated Press.

Muhammad has a probable cause conference on July 23 and a preliminary examination on July 30.

— With files from The Associated Press