Saskatchewan wildfires: Muskeg fire reaches the outskirts of Beauval

Hundreds of people have been forced to flee the Village of Beauval in northern Saskatchewan due to the Muskeg wildfire breaching the outskirts of the community.
As Global’s Nicole Healey explains, those who stayed behind in Beauval were told to get out just hours before flames breached the village.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency can confirm there was only one damaged structure, and it is confident the fire won’t enter the community again.
