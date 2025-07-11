Menu

Fire

Saskatchewan wildfires: Muskeg fire reaches the outskirts of Beauval

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 7:12 pm
1 min read
Muskeg fire reaches the outskirts of Beauval
WATCH: As Global's Nicole Healey explains, those who stayed behind in Beauval were told to get out just hours before flames breached the village.
Hundreds of people have been forced to flee the Village of Beauval in northern Saskatchewan due to the Muskeg wildfire breaching the outskirts of the community.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains, those who stayed behind in Beauval were told to get out just hours before flames breached the village.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency can confirm there was only one damaged structure, and it is confident the fire won’t enter the community again.

