Trump’s new tariff threats said to have little impact on Saskatchewan

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new threat of 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian products beginning Aug. 1.

However, it’s not clear what type of Canadian exports it could impact, as all products under CUSMA are exempt.

Premier Scott Moe says 95 per cent of Saskatchewan’s exports to the U.S. are covered under that agreement so this new round of tariffs won’t be hard-hitting for the province.

Some political experts say the heavy focus on the U.S. tariffs is taking the light off of the canola tariffs from China which do directly impact Saskatchewan.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.