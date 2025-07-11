SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump’s new tariff threats said to have little impact on Saskatchewan

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 11, 2025 7:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump’s new tariff threats said to have little impact on Saskatchewan'
Trump’s new tariff threats said to have little impact on Saskatchewan
WATCH: As U.S. President Donald Trump issues new 35% tariff threats on Canadian goods, Saskatchewan's Premier says this latest round of tariffs won't have much impact on the province.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new threat of 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian products beginning Aug. 1.

However, it’s not clear what type of Canadian exports it could impact, as all products under CUSMA are exempt.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Premier Scott Moe says 95 per cent of Saskatchewan’s exports to the U.S. are covered under that agreement so this new round of tariffs won’t be hard-hitting for the province.

Trending Now

Some political experts say the heavy focus on the U.S. tariffs is taking the light off of the canola tariffs from China which do directly impact Saskatchewan.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices