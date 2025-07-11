Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa providing $16 million for Maritimes electricity distribution, solar projects

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2025 3:50 pm
1 min read
Power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Power lines are seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa has announced details of $16 million it’s providing for energy projects in the Maritimes.

Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson said Friday the funds will go toward improvements to the electricity grid, carbon capture technologies and the expansion of wind and solar power projects.

Funding for upgrades to the distribution grids includes $6 million for Nova Scotia Power, $5.3 million for Saint John Energy Inc. in New Brunswick, and $2 million for Maritime Electric in Prince Edward Island.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There is also $875,000 for smart metering systems used in conjunction with municipally owned renewable energy production and $704,089 to Dalhousie University for the creation of a “regulatory road map” for offshore carbon storage.

Trending Now

The announcement includes about $1 million for a solar project owned by Millbrook First Nation, located near Truro, N.S., and to be operated at the site of a decommissioned oil refinery in Dartmouth, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices