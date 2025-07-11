Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trade war with U.S. has not dampened foreign investors’ appetite for Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2025 12:00 pm
1 min read
A Montreal economic development agency says the value of investment from foreign companies rose 55 per cent to $1.69 billion in the first six months of the year. View image in full screen
A Montreal economic development agency says the value of investment from foreign companies rose 55 per cent to $1.69 billion in the first six months of the year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Foreign investment is on the rise in Montreal despite Canada’s trade war with the United States.

A Montreal economic development agency says the value of investment from foreign companies rose 55 per cent to $1.69 billion in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2024.

Preliminary data from Montréal International says the agency this year supported 29 projects in the greater Montreal area that created 1,866 jobs with an average salary of $101,000.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And despite tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump — and his recent threats to impose more — 46 per cent of foreign investment in Montreal so far this year is from American companies.

Trending Now

Stéphane Paquet, CEO of Montréal International, says the uncertainty around immigration is hurting investment in the city more than the trade war is.

Paquet says companies are looking for more stability in provincial and federal immigration policies so that firms can better predict labour market trends.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices