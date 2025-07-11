Toronto police investigating after body found near Highway 401 in Pickering

See more sharing options

Toronto Police say officers found a body in Pickering, close to the Scarborough border early Friday.

Police said the dead person was found near Highway 401 and Whites Road area at around 12:06 a.m.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the body, such as the person’s identity or what happened.

More to come.