Toronto police investigating after body found near Highway 401 in Pickering

Toronto Police say officers found a body in Pickering, close to the Scarborough border early Friday.
Police said the dead person was found near Highway 401 and Whites Road area at around 12:06 a.m.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The homicide unit is investigating.
Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the body, such as the person’s identity or what happened.
Trending Now
More to come.
Comments