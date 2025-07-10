Menu

Politics

Alberta government sets deadline for AISH recipients to apply for CDB

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 8:18 pm
1 min read
The Alberta government has set a due date for Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) recipients to apply for the federal disability credit, intended to top up existing provincial aid. As Jaclyn Kucey reports, if those who rely on the money don't sign up in time, they will have hundreds of dollars cut from their monthly AISH income.
In June, the federal government launched a $200-a-month Canada Disability Benefit (CDB).

On Wednesday, Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) recipients received a letter from the Alberta government explaining, starting in October, an equivalent $200 will be deducted from their AISH benefit.

“We’ve been sort of waiting to hear what the next steps are, and it sounds like the steps outlined in the letter are the proverbial shoe dropping,” said Zachary Weeks, disability advocate.

Amie Detwiler has relied on monthly AISH income for the past seven years, after suffering a stroke that paralyzed the left side of her body.

“It feels like the federal government said, ‘We’re going to help you,’ and the provincial government is saying, no, we’re not, actually,” Detwiler said after receiving the letter.

AISH is intended to guarantee a minimum level of support for people needing it.

“Danielle Smith and the UCP are the only government in Canada that are essentially stealing this money away from working-age, really low-income, severely disabled people,” said Marie Renaud, NDP critic for the ministry of Assisted Living and Social Services.

The province says the monthly AISH minimums will remain at $1,901 per month, plus personal and medical benefits — claiming that’s more than any other province.

The federal CDB would now make up a portion of those payments.

“We are pleased that the federal government is finally starting to pay their fair share to help support Albertans with disabilities,” the province said in a statement.

But Detweiler said this feels to her like she’s balancing the provincial budget.

“I would like to advocate for people with disabilities to understand that it’s not our responsibility to make our government whole financially,” said Detweiler.

