Alberta bans explicit sex books in schools, limits who reads about kissing, hugging

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s education minister says sexually explicit content must be gone from school library shelves as of Oct. 1, but says the announcement is not about book banning.

Demetrios Nicolaides says the move is about putting rules in place for schools that until now have had no standard for selecting age-appropriate books for its libraries.

“This was never about erasing particular narratives from school libraries,” Nicolaides told a news conference in Calgary Thursday.

“This is simply about ensuring young students are not exposed to content depicting oral sex, child molestation or other very inappropriate content.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is simply about ensuring young students are not exposed to content depicting oral sex, child molestation or other very inappropriate content."

As part of the announcement, Nicolaides issued a list of specific sex acts that can’t be explicitly described in library books alongside new rules for what students can read.

Students in Grade 10 and above will be allowed to read about kissing, hugging and handholding as they are not deemed explicitly sexual in nature.

Story continues below advertisement

Students in Grade 9 and younger will not be allowed to read about puberty, menstruation and breastfeeding.

Religious texts, such as the Bible, will be allowed on the shelves.

0:45 Trump calls Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ+ books in schools ‘tremendous victory for parents’

School boards must review library materials, and school officials will be tasked with supervising students to make sure they are reading appropriate material.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

No additional funds will be allotted for this work.

Other deadlines will follow.

By Jan. 1, new school board policies must be in place dictating how books are selected and reviewed. School divisions will also need to publish a full list of available materials.

The new policy stems from an announcement Nioclaides made in May that four inappropriate coming-of-age graphic novels were found in school libraries in Edmonton and Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

He said each of the books contain graphic sexual material as well as depictions of molestation and drug and alcohol use.

2:00 Alberta plans to censor some library books at K-12 schools

The government launched an online survey prior to Thursday’s announcement. The survey found that the majority of respondents across demographics don’t support the government setting new standards for school library books.

Critics have said the province seems more concerned about engaging in culture-war politics than student well-being, as most of the books Nicolaides said he was looking to take off shelves deal with LGBTQ+ subject matter.

Nicole Buchanan, chair of Red Deer Public Schools, who was also at the announcement, endorsed the new rules and said it’s important to know that content and resources are age appropriate.

“Take substances like alcohol and tobacco, for example. Some students in our schools may be of the provincial age to consume them,” Buchanan said.

Story continues below advertisement