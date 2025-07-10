Vancouver Pride Parade returning to Davie Village with new, shorter route

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers have confirmed details of Vancouver’s 2025 Pride Parade, with a new route that will bring the procession back to the Davie Village.

The Pride Society said Thursday that financial pressures have led to a shorter route this year, about half the length of parades in previous years.

“The rising cost of public safety, security, and high fees imposed by the City of Vancouver continues to strain the organization’s budget,” the Pride Society said in a media release.

The organization says a grant from Fierté Pride Canada is helping it cover costs this year.

“Still, the board remains concerned by the small amount of material support provided by the City to date — particularly given the Pride Festival’s cultural, economic, and civic value to Vancouver and its residents,” it added.

The procession will head from east to west this year, a reversal from previous events, starting at Pacific Boulevard near Griffiths Way.

The parade will end at the Davie Village Pride Festival, which will take over Davie Street between Burrard and Jervis streets.

The Pride Society said it is also in the process of “organizational renewal,” and will hold a series of roundtables and town hall meetings with the LGBTQ+ community to discuss “shaping the future of the organization.”