Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Vancouver Pride Parade returning to Davie Village with new, shorter route

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 4:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2024 Pride Parade packs downtown Vancouver'
2024 Pride Parade packs downtown Vancouver
RELATED: Downtown Vancouver was packed on Sunday with the sights and sounds of pride. The event has come a long way since Canada's first parade was held here in 1978. Grace Ke reports – Aug 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Organizers have confirmed details of Vancouver’s 2025 Pride Parade, with a new route that will bring the procession back to the Davie Village.

The Pride Society said Thursday that financial pressures have led to a shorter route this year, about half the length of parades in previous years.

“The rising cost of public safety, security, and high fees imposed by the City of Vancouver continues to strain the organization’s budget,” the Pride Society said in a media release.

The organization says a grant from Fierté Pride Canada is helping it cover costs this year.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Pride Society on the importance of celebrating Canada Pride'
Vancouver Pride Society on the importance of celebrating Canada Pride

“Still, the board remains concerned by the small amount of material support provided by the City to date — particularly given the Pride Festival’s cultural, economic, and civic value to Vancouver and its residents,” it added.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The procession will head from east to west this year, a reversal from previous events, starting at Pacific Boulevard near Griffiths Way.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The parade will end at the Davie Village Pride Festival, which will take over Davie Street between Burrard and Jervis streets.

The Pride Society said it is also in the process of “organizational renewal,” and will hold a series of roundtables and town hall meetings with the LGBTQ+ community to discuss “shaping the future of the organization.”

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices