Alberta appoints lawyer, policy advisor to lead involuntary treatment commission

The Alberta government says a longtime lawyer and recent provincial policy advisor has been tapped to head its new involuntary drug treatment system.

Earlier this year, Premier Danielle Smith’s government passed legislation to create the new system, which allows people to be forced into addiction treatment facilities without their consent.

The legislation allows family members, health-care professionals, police or peace officers to apply for a treatment order from a provincial commission led by Jonathan Carlzon.

The province says Carlzon has more than 20 years of experience as a lawyer and has previously worked for Alberta Health Services and the provincial government as a policy advisor.

As commissioner, officials say Carlzon will be responsible for approving applications, though his decisions can be challenged in court.

Alberta’s legislation would permit those using substances and deemed a risk to themselves or others to be apprehended by police and ordered into treatment for a period from three to six months.