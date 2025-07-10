Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta appoints lawyer, policy advisor to lead involuntary treatment commission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 2:28 pm
1 min read
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek wants the Alberta government to work with the city on deciding the future of the city's only supervised drug-use site. View image in full screen
File photo of drug paraphernalia. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta government says a longtime lawyer and recent provincial policy advisor has been tapped to head its new involuntary drug treatment system.

Earlier this year, Premier Danielle Smith’s government passed legislation to create the new system, which allows people to be forced into addiction treatment facilities without their consent.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The legislation allows family members, health-care professionals, police or peace officers to apply for a treatment order from a provincial commission led by Jonathan Carlzon.

The province says Carlzon has more than 20 years of experience as a lawyer and has previously worked for Alberta Health Services and the provincial government as a policy advisor.

Trending Now

As commissioner, officials say Carlzon will be responsible for approving applications, though his decisions can be challenged in court.

Alberta’s legislation would permit those using substances and deemed a risk to themselves or others to be apprehended by police and ordered into treatment for a period from three to six months.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices