Canada

New dual-launch roller-coaster at Canada’s Wonderland finally set to open

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 10, 2025 12:42 pm
1 min read
AlpenFury rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland. View image in full screen
AlpenFury rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland. Canada's Wonderland
Canada’s Wonderland will open its newest roller-coaster — a massive dual-launch ride which snakes through Wonder Mountain and across the park — on Saturday.

The new ride has been under construction since last year and is set to be the longest, tallest and fastest launch coaster in the country, with a max speed of 115 km/h.

Wonderland said the new ride will launch from inside Wonder Mountain and take guests 50 metres into the sky before they are sent through nine inversions.

The ride will last for about 80 seconds as 18 riders get whisked along 1,000 metres of twisting track. The biggest drop on the ride will be 47 metres.

“AlpenFury will deliver an epic, record-breaking thrill,” said Heather Hill, park manager and vice-president of operations, in a news release.

“With the combination of the two launches, that straight vertical climb and nine wild inversions, it will provide an action-packed, unforgettable experience. We’re
excited to add AlpenFury to our lineup of world-class attractions.”

The coaster will officially open on July 12.

