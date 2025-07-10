Police searching landfill for Iroquois Falls, Ont., teen missing since 2022

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they are searching a northern Ontario landfill as they continue investigating the disappearance of an Iroquois Falls teen more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say the search of Nellie Lake landfill site is starting today.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say Rebecca Fudge-Schnarr was 17 years old when she was last seen at her parents’ residence on Moffatt Road on Nov. 24, 2022.

She was described as having long hair and glasses and wearing a hoodie, a jean jacket, grey boots and carrying a white, floral-patterned bag.

Police say the landfill remains open with an alternative dumping site and ask the public to stay away from the area being searched.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact South Porcupine OPP.