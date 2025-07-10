Menu

Crime

Police searching landfill for Iroquois Falls, Ont., teen missing since 2022

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2025 11:34 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Police say they are searching a northern Ontario landfill as they continue investigating the disappearance of an Iroquois Falls teen more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say the search of Nellie Lake landfill site is starting today.

They say Rebecca Fudge-Schnarr was 17 years old when she was last seen at her parents’ residence on Moffatt Road on Nov. 24, 2022.

She was described as having long hair and glasses and wearing a hoodie, a jean jacket, grey boots and carrying a white, floral-patterned bag.

Police say the landfill remains open with an alternative dumping site and ask the public to stay away from the area being searched.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact South Porcupine OPP.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

