N.S. official Opposition says province’s housing crisis requires dedicated minister

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s official Opposition is calling on Premier Tim Houston to re-establish a department dedicated to housing and appoint a full-time minister to oversee the portfolio.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender sent a letter to the premier early this morning criticizing his decision in December to combine the housing and economic development departments to create the Department of Growth and Development.

Chender says the province needs a housing minister whose sole focus is making homes affordable, protecting renters and opening paths to home ownership.

2:38 Why not everyone is a fan of Halifax’s growth in high-rise development

The NDP leader says seniors who deserve to retire in dignity are struggling to keep up with massive rent hikes and many young people have lost hope of ever owning a home.

Story continues below advertisement

Her letter also points to Statistics Canada data showing that the cost of living in Halifax for housing and transportation is comparable to that of Toronto.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Houston’s office said this week that cost-of-living problems are a result of more than a decade of under-investment, adding that the province has taken many steps to address housing and affordability issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2025.