Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax has among highest child care costs across Canadian cities: new study

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2025 1:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. mother urges federal government to support private daycares'
N.S. mother urges federal government to support private daycares
A Nova Scotia mother is calling on the federal government to expand childcare funding to private operators. She says the situation is dire in the community of East Hants – with only a few non-profit daycares in the area. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – May 2, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report by a think tank says Halifax has some of the highest child care costs among major Canadian cities.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives says the median fee for daycare in Halifax was $24 a day per child as of April.

That puts Halifax as the sixth most expensive city for child care out of 35 major cities in the country.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Halifax’s median daycare fees were more expensive than those in Toronto, Oakville, Ottawa and all other Atlantic cities studied.

The think tank examined the progress provinces and territories are making on hitting the federal government’s target of having child care cost an average of $10 a day.

Trending Now

Kenya Thompson, with Child Care Now Nova Scotia, says families in the province continue to struggle to find daycare they can afford.

Story continues below advertisement

She says the provincial government needs to significantly invest in the child care sector to subsidize fees and ensure parents with young children remain in the workforce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices