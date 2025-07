See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are looking for suspects in a pair of break-ins at a store on Ebb and Flow First Nation between June 21 and July 3.

On both occasions, police said, suspects made off with cigarettes and lottery tickets.

View image in full screen Manitoba RCMP are looking to identify these suspects in a pair of break-ins at Ebb and Flow First Nation. Manitoba RCMP

The Ste. Rose du Lac detachment is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-447-3082 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.