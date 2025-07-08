SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Raptors sign centre Poeltl to multiyear extension

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2025 11:46 am
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Jakob Poeltl to a multiyear contract extension, the NBA club announced Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but multiple outlets reported the deal is worth US$104 million over four years.

The 29-year-old from Austria averaged a career-high 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds, along with 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 57 regular-season games for the Raptors last season.

Click to play video: '‘I love you Toronto’: Masai Ujiri speaks for the first time since Raptors departure'
‘I love you Toronto’: Masai Ujiri speaks for the first time since Raptors departure
He also shot 62.7 per cent from the field, ranking fifth in the NBA among qualified players.

Poeltl, a first-round pick (ninth overall) by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA draft, was traded to the San Antonio Spurs with DeMar DeRozan in the Kawhi Leonard deal back in 2018.

Poeltl was then traded back to the Raptors in 2023 and signed to a four-year, $78 million contract.

The seven-foot, 245-pound Poeltl has averaged 8.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 595 career games.

“Toronto has always felt like home for me — I want to be a Raptor for life,” Poeltl said in a release. “Thanks to (general manager Bobby Webster) and team ownership for believing in me, and to the fans for their amazing support.

“We have a young core that’s full of potential and I believe we’re ready to take the next step. I can’t wait to get together back on the Scotiabank Arena court.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

