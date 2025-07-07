Youth dies after ATV crash in southwestern Ontario: police

See more sharing options

Police say a youth has died after an ATV crash that occurred last week in southwestern Ontario.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to an ATV collision on private property last Thursday.

They say the crash involved three youths and one of them was found unresponsive.

Police say the young person, whose age was not released, was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre in life-threatening condition.

Police say the youth died, despite best efforts of medical professionals.

They say no further information will be released at this time.