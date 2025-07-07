Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

July 12 – Thor Insurance & Registires

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted July 7, 2025 4:50 pm
1 min read
July 12 – Thor Insurance & Registires - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Running a business means managing risks, fleet safety, business interruptions, cyber threats, and more.

Thor Insurance specializes in protecting local businesses with tailored solutions that keep you moving forward. From driver screening to cyber protection, they help you reduce risks and save money.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hear from Travis Jones, owner of Thor Insurance this Saturday at Noon on Talk To The Experts, as he gives thoughtful insights and advice to help protect small businesses through strategic risk management.

Trending Now

Thor Insurance — Protection and Peace of Mind for YOUR business.

Visit ThorInsurance.com.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices