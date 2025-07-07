Menu

Economy

Oilers playoff run gave Edmonton restaurants a boost: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
Fans watch as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers during Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. View image in full screen
Fans watch as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers during Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Edmonton Oilers failed in their quest to bring the Stanley Cup home, but a new report says their playoff run gave a significant boost to spending at the city’s restaurants.

The report by payment processor Moneris says spending at restaurants near Rogers Place and across the city was up on game nights when the team was at home.

Moneris says spending near the arena was up 58 per cent, while the rest of the city saw a six per cent increase, during the first game of the Stanley Cup final.

Oilers playoff run generates $266M boost to Edmonton’s economy
Game 2, which was also played in Edmonton, saw spending near the rink rise 92 per cent and 10 per cent citywide.

Spending for Game 5, which the Oilers lost at home, was up 79 per cent near the arena and up 18 per cent in the rest of Edmonton.

The Oilers lost the best-of-seven series in Game 6 in Florida.

Edmonton Oilers fans processing Stanley Cup final loss
© 2025 The Canadian Press

