Oilers playoff run gave Edmonton restaurants a boost: report

The Edmonton Oilers failed in their quest to bring the Stanley Cup home, but a new report says their playoff run gave a significant boost to spending at the city’s restaurants.

The report by payment processor Moneris says spending at restaurants near Rogers Place and across the city was up on game nights when the team was at home.

Moneris says spending near the arena was up 58 per cent, while the rest of the city saw a six per cent increase, during the first game of the Stanley Cup final.

Game 2, which was also played in Edmonton, saw spending near the rink rise 92 per cent and 10 per cent citywide.

Spending for Game 5, which the Oilers lost at home, was up 79 per cent near the arena and up 18 per cent in the rest of Edmonton.

The Oilers lost the best-of-seven series in Game 6 in Florida.