Canada

Helicopter crash west of Red Deer leaves 1 person dead, another injured: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
Alberta RCMP say a helicopter crash west of Red Deer killed one person and left another with life-threatening injuries.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said they responded to a report of a crash near a private landing strip near Range Road 40 in Lacombe County early Sunday afternoon.

They said upon arrival, emergency responders tried to help a female passenger who was later declared deceased.

They have identified the woman as a 54-year-old resident of Benalto, Alta., a hamlet 15 kilometres west of Sylvan Lake.

Mounties say the 63-year-old Lacombe County resident piloting the helicopter was taken to hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

The crash is now being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

