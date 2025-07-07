Crews scour Thompson River after international student swept away in Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Police and search-and-rescue crews are scouring the Thompson River for a man who was swept away on Sunday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m., as the man was playing volleyball with a group on the north shore, near the Overlander Bridge.

RCMP say the man went into the river to retrieve an errant ball, where he became caught in the undercurrent. Two other men also went in the water to try and help and were also caught in the current.

“Two of the initial three were saved while the third appeared to be pulled away and went under the water,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dana Napier said in a media release.

Police are not identifying the man, but say he is an international student at Thompson Rivers University.

Police are asking the public to keep a lookout on the shorelines and to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 if they see anything.