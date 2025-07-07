Bee attack in southern France leaves 3 hospitalized, 24 injured

Send this page to someone via email

A rare bee attack in the French town of Aurillac left 24 people injured, including some critically, according to local authorities.

People walking in the south-central France town were stung over a period of 30 minutes on July 6, according to The Associated Press.

Firefighters and medical teams were rushed to the scene to treat the victims, while police set up a security perimeter until the bees stopped their attack.

Aurillac Mayor Pierre Mathonier told French broadcaster BFM TV on July 7 that the three people in critical condition were sent to a local hospital and their condition has since improved.

One of them, a 78-year-old, had to be resuscitated in the fire department’s ambulance after cardiorespiratory arrest. That person is now in stable condition, Mathonier said. The two others “are in good health,” he added.

Mathonier told the media that the bees may have become aggressive after their rooftop hives were attacked by Asian hornets. He said the rooftop beehives were installed in a downtown hotel more than 10 years ago.

He also said that the beekeeper has removed the beehive and relocated it outside of the town.

“All ended well,” Mathonier told the public television network France 3. “The emergency services were perfectly coordinated. There was no panic in Aurillac, but a number of people were stung.”

Mathonier added that a 78-year-old victim was stung 25 times.

Lt. Col. Michel Cayla, in charge of the local fire services, said he had never experienced such an attack.

“In terms of the number of victims, the panic among the people and the severity of some of the injuries, it was impressive,” he told broadcaster TF1.

Reactions to stings from honeybees and wasps range in severity from minor to potentially fatal, according to the Mayo Clinic. In most cases, stings only cause a brief, sharp pain, along with slight swelling and redness.

If you’re allergic to insect venom, a more severe reaction, called anaphylaxis, can occur and require emergency medical attention, the Mayo Clinic explains.

— With files from The Associated Press