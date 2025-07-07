Jersey Milk chocolate bars being discontinued amid low consumer demand

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mondelez Canada Inc. says it’s no longer producing Jersey Milk chocolate bars.

Spokesperson Pierina De Carolis says the confectionary company’s decision to cut the product came after a portfolio review showed consumers have shifted to buying other pure milk chocolate bars like Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

De Carolis says in an email that Jersey Milk was only produced in Canada.

She adds the end of its production will not result in any job cuts.

Jersey Milk dates back to 1924, when it was developed by Canadian dairy brand William Neilson Ltd.

A series of acquisitions left the bar under the purview of Mondelez International, which has a downtown Toronto Cadbury chocolate factory, employing nearly 400 workers.