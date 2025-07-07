Menu

Canada

Jersey Milk chocolate bars being discontinued amid low consumer demand

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2025 12:08 pm
1 min read
Jersey Milk chocolate bars are shown in this recent photo. Mondelez Canada Inc. says it's no longer producing Jersey Milk chocolate bars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Jung. View image in full screen
Jersey Milk chocolate bars are shown in this recent photo. Mondelez Canada Inc. says it's no longer producing Jersey Milk chocolate bars. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Jung. TSDF
Mondelez Canada Inc. says it’s no longer producing Jersey Milk chocolate bars.

Spokesperson Pierina De Carolis says the confectionary company’s decision to cut the product came after a portfolio review showed consumers have shifted to buying other pure milk chocolate bars like Cadbury Dairy Milk.

De Carolis says in an email that Jersey Milk was only produced in Canada.

She adds the end of its production will not result in any job cuts.

Jersey Milk dates back to 1924, when it was developed by Canadian dairy brand William Neilson Ltd.

A series of acquisitions left the bar under the purview of Mondelez International, which has a downtown Toronto Cadbury chocolate factory, employing nearly 400 workers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

