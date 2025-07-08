Guelph Storm look to put in bid to host the 2027 Memorial Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm want to host the 2027 Memorial Cup.

The annual junior hockey tournament returns to Ontario in 2027, which would also mark the city’s bicentennial year.

Matt Newby, the team’s vice-president of business operations, said it’s an opportunity to attract thousands of visitors to the Royal City.

“It’s a chance … to welcome over 20,000 visitors from outside our region, and hopefully can celebrate with us,” Newby said.

City politicians will hear the organization’s bid at the committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday.

According to a staff report, the organization estimates it would cost $3.1 million to host the tournament and is requesting $700,000 from the City of Guelph. The funds requested would also include $100,000 worth of in-kind contributions to support the tournament, including no charge for facility rental fees, club seat licence fees and event facility staff charges for the tournament’s duration.

An OHL team hosts the annual tournament every three years.

The hockey club will be competing with other hockey markets as the organization plans to submit a bid, including Kitchener and Sarnia.

Newby said the Storm have a lot of advantages in hosting such an event.

“I think when we look at where we are relative to Toronto, when we look at where we are relative to a train that comes and stops 200 steps from the Sleeman Centre, there’s millions of people that can hop on a GO Train and come to Guelph without any driving,” he said.

He said the team has had preliminary discussions with investment partners.

“Our ownership is prepared to cut a match, dollar for dollar, any commitment that comes in from sponsorships to make this work and make it a great event, something that our city would be proud of,” he said.

If the Storm are able to make additional profits from the Memorial Cup, Newby also said the funds would be donated back to city to support the Sleeman Centre.

If the organization gets approval from city council, the organization can formally submit a bid to the league in August.

The host city is expected to be announced by this fall.