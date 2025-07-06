5 things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Stampede

The oilpatch is donning cowboy hats and boots this week for the Calgary Stampede. The annual gathering may be best known for its rodeo and pancake breakfasts, but it’s also a networking opportunity for industry dealmakers in Alberta and a chance to gauge how the province’s economy is faring.

Trade

U.S. President Donald Trump’s deadline for trade deals with many countries around the world is Wednesday. While Canada was not part of Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs, U.S. trade talks with those countries affected could signal what may be to come for Canadian negotiators facing their own self-imposed deadline for a trade deal with the U.S. later this month.

Aritzia earnings

Aritzia Inc. is expected to release its first-quarter earnings on Thursday. The clothing retailer has been shifting some of its supply chain away from China in the wake of a global trade war. Its goal is to cut its China production from 25 to 20 per cent for its upcoming fall-winter season.

Richelieu Hardware results

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will release its second-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday. The company is a distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and other products with operations in Canada and the United States.

Jobs

Statistics Canada will offer its latest look at the country’s job market on Friday when it releases its labour force survey for June. The Canadian economy added 8,800 jobs in May when the unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 7 per cent. Outside the pandemic years, that’s the highest it’s been since 2016.