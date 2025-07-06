Alberta man killed after crane collapses at Saskatoon construction site

See more sharing options

Police say an Alberta man who was rushed to hospital Saturday after a crane collapse in Saskatoon has died.

Officers had been dispatched to a construction site on Webster Street in the city’s northeast for an industrial accident.

A crane collapsed at the site and two workers were injured and had to be taken to hospital.

In an update, police say a 30-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, was pronounced dead and that family has been notified.

There was no update about the 37-year-old man.

Police have said provincial occupational health and safety officials have been contacted about the collapse.