Alberta man killed after crane collapses at Saskatoon construction site

Police say an Alberta man who was rushed to hospital Saturday after a crane collapse in Saskatoon has died.
Officers had been dispatched to a construction site on Webster Street in the city’s northeast for an industrial accident.
A crane collapsed at the site and two workers were injured and had to be taken to hospital.
In an update, police say a 30-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, was pronounced dead and that family has been notified.
There was no update about the 37-year-old man.
Police have said provincial occupational health and safety officials have been contacted about the collapse.
