Canada

Alberta man killed after crane collapses at Saskatoon construction site

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2025 10:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'WorkSafeBC alleges poor safety at huge Oakridge construction site'
WorkSafeBC alleges poor safety at huge Oakridge construction site
WATCH: WorkSafeBC alleges poor safety at huge Oakridge construction site – Nov 4, 2024
Police say an Alberta man who was rushed to hospital Saturday after a crane collapse in Saskatoon has died.

Officers had been dispatched to a construction site on Webster Street in the city’s northeast for an industrial accident.

A crane collapsed at the site and two workers were injured and had to be taken to hospital.

In an update, police say a 30-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., northeast of Edmonton, was pronounced dead and that family has been notified.

There was no update about the 37-year-old man.

Police have said provincial occupational health and safety officials have been contacted about the collapse.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

