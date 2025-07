Blue Jays place Yimi Garcia on 15-day IL

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-hander Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list due to a left-ankle sprain.

In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled right-hander Robinson Pina from Triple-A Buffalo. Pina will be active for the team’s Saturday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Garcia last played in Toronto’s 11-9 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old relief pitcher has made 22 appearances for the Jays this season.

He has a 3.86 earned-run average, having allowed 13 hits and nine earned runs while striking out 25 batters in 21 innings.

The 26-year-old Pina has only pitched one inning in the majors, with Miami. He was traded to Toronto on June 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2025.