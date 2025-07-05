SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays place Yimi Garcia on 15-day IL

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-hander Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list due to a left-ankle sprain.

In a corresponding move, Toronto recalled right-hander Robinson Pina from Triple-A Buffalo. Pina will be active for the team’s Saturday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala'
One-on-one with up and coming Toronto Blue Jays prospect Arjun Nimmala

Garcia last played in Toronto’s 11-9 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The 34-year-old relief pitcher has made 22 appearances for the Jays this season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He has a 3.86 earned-run average, having allowed 13 hits and nine earned runs while striking out 25 batters in 21 innings.

Trending Now

The 26-year-old Pina has only pitched one inning in the majors, with Miami. He was traded to Toronto on June 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices