Truck hauling grain silo hits bridge east of Edmonton, causes ‘significant damage’: RCMP

Traffic will be impacted at a highway intersection southeast of Sherwood Park, Alta., after a truck hauling a grain silo struck the bottom section of a bridge on Highway 21, the RCMP said Friday.

Police said officers from the Strathcona County RCMP detachment were called to the collision by Highway 14 just after noon.

The RCMP said the Highway 21 bridge sustained “significant damage” and will be closed until its structural integrity is assessed.

“Traffic on Highway 14 will have reduced speed,” police said.

There were no injuries reported after the collision.

A similar incident unfolded east of Edmonton earlier this year. In March, a piece of machinery on a semi-truck trailer hit the 34 Street overpass on Sherwood Park Freeway causing damage to the underside of the bridge,

