Traffic

Truck hauling grain silo hits bridge east of Edmonton, causes ‘significant damage’: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 7:01 pm
1 min read
A truck hauling a grain silo hit the Highway 21 bridge at Highway 14 southeast of Sherwood Park, Alta., on July 4, 2025. View image in full screen
A truck hauling a grain silo hit the Highway 21 bridge at Highway 14 southeast of Sherwood Park, Alta., on July 4, 2025. Eric Beck/Global News
Traffic will be impacted at a highway intersection southeast of Sherwood Park, Alta., after a truck hauling a grain silo struck the bottom section of a bridge on Highway 21, the RCMP said Friday.

Police said officers from the Strathcona County RCMP detachment were called to the collision by Highway 14 just after noon.

The RCMP said the Highway 21 bridge sustained “significant damage” and will be closed until its structural integrity is assessed.

“Traffic on Highway 14 will have reduced speed,” police said.

There were no injuries reported after the collision.

A similar incident unfolded east of Edmonton earlier this year. In March, a piece of machinery on a semi-truck trailer hit the 34 Street overpass on Sherwood Park Freeway causing damage to the underside of the bridge,

Click to play video: 'Sherwood Park freeway overpass damaged by large load at 34 Street'
Sherwood Park freeway overpass damaged by large load at 34 Street
