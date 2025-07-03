Menu

Environment

‘It’s a real threat’: Beauval, Lac La Plonge issue mandatory evacuations

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted July 3, 2025 6:16 pm
2 min read
'It's a real threat': Beauval, Lac La Plonge issue mandatory evacuations
‘It’s a real threat’: Beauval, Lac La Plonge issue mandatory evacuations
The northern village of Beauval has been under a voluntary evacuation with the ongoing wildfires, but with winds shifting the fires closer, that evacuation is now mandatory. Gates Guarin has more.
Saskatchewan’s wildfire season has done massive damage to northern communities already, but the threat is now looming for others.

The northern village of Beauval has been under a voluntary evacuation with the ongoing wildfires, but with winds shifting the fires closer, that evacuation is now mandatory.

“With these fires, with that north wind potentially that’s coming our way and it’s projected at 50-km/h gusts…it moved quite a bit and that’s the threat we’re facing,” said Beauval Mayor Rick Laliberte.

Three fires currently pose the most immediate threat to the village of around 800: the Bay fire, the Chudyk fire, and the Muskeg fire. Also under threat are Lac La Plonge and Patuanak to the north.

“If you look at these maps, they’re on the verge of merging,” said Laliberte. “So these three fires, if they merge, well that’s going to create a fire front or a fire edge, and with the winds shifting, we’re looking at the winds shifting from the north — that’s where the threat to our community is happening now.”

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Government facing potential legal action over wildfire efforts'
Saskatchewan Government facing potential legal action over wildfire efforts
Wildfire crews, as well as structural firefighters, are currently helping in the fight. Volunteers are assisting residents with evacuation registration with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA). Laliberte said lessons are being learned with how intense the fires have already been this year, pointing to the devastation at Denare Beach just a few weeks ago.

“Take heed,” said Laliberte. “What happened in La Ronge is real, what happened in Hall Lake, our neighbouring community; that fire may leave you for a while, but with the wind changing it comes back around on us and that’s what we’re facing here today.”

Laliberte said residents should be shutting off propane tanks before leaving, adding pets will be taken care of by security teams. Evacuees registered with the SPSA will be taken to the Travelodge in Saskatoon.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

