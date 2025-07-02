Menu

Crime

Abbotsford police seek witnesses in overnight stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 8:52 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
An Abbotsford police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. Simon Little / Global News
A 39-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed in Abbotsford, B.C., overnight.

Abbotsford police say they were called to the 2300-block of McCallum Road around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, where they found the victim.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted and that the actual altercation happened in the 33500 block of Cannon Avenue.

Police want to speak with anyone who was in or who has video recorded in either area between 11:30 p.m. on July 1 and 1 a.m. on July 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

