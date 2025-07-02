B.C. councillor calls for more transparency on municipal politician pay

See more sharing options

A New Westminster city councillor is calling on the provincial government to mandate the consolidation of financial information of politicians.

Coun. Daniel Fontaine recently did his own consolidation, using 2024 data from numerous sources, concluding “it looks like Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie is now receiving the most compensation of any mayor in the Metro Vancouver region.”

2:11 Richmond mayor responds to city controversies

Including stipends and expenses, Brodie took home about $244,000 from Richmond, $64,000 from Metro Vancouver, about $40,000 from TransLink, $24,000 from the South Coast Transportation Authority and $28,000 from the Municipal Finance Authority.

It totals $397,482.

Fontaine noted Brodie is “making far in excess of a B.C. cabinet minister.”

“In fact, he’s making almost as much as the President of the United States,” he said.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley took home $377,560, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West’s compensation totalled $376,233 and Delta Mayor George Harvie made $317,401.

1:52 Lower Mainland councillors call for cap on Metro Vancouver board pay

Those figures include payments from boards, stipends and expenses.

A Deloitte report for Metro Vancouver recently recommended that the province legislate a maximum remuneration threshold for total income from all local government-related appointments.

It suggests mayors not earn more than cabinet ministers, who earn $183,000.

Fontaine says the province needs to implement Deloitte’s recommendation.