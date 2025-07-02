Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. councillor calls for more transparency on municipal politician pay

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro mayors pull in big paycheques in 2024'
Metro mayors pull in big paycheques in 2024
Four Metro Vancouver mayors pulled in more than $300,000 in 2024 between their municipal salaries, expenses and stipends, and paycheques for various regional boards, new numbers show. Catherine Urquhart has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A New Westminster city councillor is calling on the provincial government to mandate the consolidation of financial information of politicians.

Coun. Daniel Fontaine recently did his own consolidation, using 2024 data from numerous sources, concluding “it looks like Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie is now receiving the most compensation of any mayor in the Metro Vancouver region.”

Click to play video: 'Richmond mayor responds to city controversies'
Richmond mayor responds to city controversies

Including stipends and expenses, Brodie took home about $244,000 from Richmond, $64,000 from Metro Vancouver, about $40,000 from TransLink, $24,000 from the South Coast Transportation Authority and $28,000 from the Municipal Finance Authority.

Story continues below advertisement

It totals $397,482.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fontaine noted Brodie is “making far in excess of a B.C. cabinet minister.”

“In fact, he’s making almost as much as the President of the United States,” he said.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley took home $377,560, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West’s compensation totalled $376,233 and Delta Mayor George Harvie made $317,401.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Lower Mainland councillors call for cap on Metro Vancouver board pay'
Lower Mainland councillors call for cap on Metro Vancouver board pay

Those figures include payments from boards, stipends and expenses.

A Deloitte report for Metro Vancouver recently recommended that the province legislate a maximum remuneration threshold for total income from all local government-related appointments.

It suggests mayors not earn more than cabinet ministers, who earn $183,000.

Fontaine says the province needs to implement Deloitte’s recommendation.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices