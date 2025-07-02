Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver Island doctor enters B.C. Greens leadership race

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 6:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Comox councillor running for BC Greens leader'
Comox councillor running for BC Greens leader
A municipal councillors and doctor from Comox is running to be the next leader of the BC Green Party. Jonathan Kerr says he plans to launch his campaign this Saturday in Courtenay.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Vancouver Island councillor and family doctor has announced his candidacy for the B.C. Green Party leadership.

Dr. Jonathan Kerr says he will officially launch his campaign on Saturday with an event in Courtenay.

He is a twice-elected Comox councillor, has been a family doctor for 17 years and has served as vice-chair of the Comox Valley Regional District.

Click to play video: 'Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau announces she is stepping down'
Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau announces she is stepping down

Kerr is the first declared candidate to replace Sonia Furstenau, who had been leader since 2020 but announced she would be stepping down after losing her riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill in the last provincial election.

Story continues below advertisement

The party has two members in the B.C. legislature, interim leader Jeremy Valeriote who represents West Vancouver-Sea to Sky and Rob Botterell, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Voting for the leadership race will run from Sept. 13 to 23, with the results to be announced on Sept. 24.

Click to play video: 'BC NDP, BC Greens finalize agreement'
BC NDP, BC Greens finalize agreement
Trending Now

Kerr says in a news release announcing his candidacy that he’ll travel across B.C. in the coming weeks to meet voters and discuss how to best grow the party to deliver change.

He says he’s excited about cultivating a province that offers affordable housing, a family doctor for all, and a strong economy, while protecting its forests and oceans.

“The B.C. Greens are the only party with the long-term approach needed to truly make our province more affordable, healthy and sustainable,” Kerr says in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The B.C. Greens have done a lot with just a few MLAs, but we can do a lot more if we grow our caucus. I feel I have the experience and energy to make it happen.”

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices