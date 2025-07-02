Vancouver Island doctor enters B.C. Greens leadership race

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island councillor and family doctor has announced his candidacy for the B.C. Green Party leadership.

Dr. Jonathan Kerr says he will officially launch his campaign on Saturday with an event in Courtenay.

He is a twice-elected Comox councillor, has been a family doctor for 17 years and has served as vice-chair of the Comox Valley Regional District.

Kerr is the first declared candidate to replace Sonia Furstenau, who had been leader since 2020 but announced she would be stepping down after losing her riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill in the last provincial election.

The party has two members in the B.C. legislature, interim leader Jeremy Valeriote who represents West Vancouver-Sea to Sky and Rob Botterell, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.

Voting for the leadership race will run from Sept. 13 to 23, with the results to be announced on Sept. 24.

Kerr says in a news release announcing his candidacy that he’ll travel across B.C. in the coming weeks to meet voters and discuss how to best grow the party to deliver change.

He says he’s excited about cultivating a province that offers affordable housing, a family doctor for all, and a strong economy, while protecting its forests and oceans.

“The B.C. Greens are the only party with the long-term approach needed to truly make our province more affordable, healthy and sustainable,” Kerr says in the release.

“The B.C. Greens have done a lot with just a few MLAs, but we can do a lot more if we grow our caucus. I feel I have the experience and energy to make it happen.”