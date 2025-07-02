Winnipeg firefighters tackle Elgin Avenue house fire Wednesday morning

Three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of an Elgin Avenue house fire Wednesday morning but didn’t need to be taken to hospital, Winnipeg firefighters say.
Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Elgin just before 8 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the house. The blaze was declared under control in two-and-a-half hours. The cause remains under investigation.
Trending Now
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there are no damage estimates available, but that the home sustained “significant damage from fire, smoke and water” in the incident.
- Canada set up a $50M vaccine injury program. Those harmed say it’s failing them
- Why is Lululemon suing Costco? A closer look at the lawsuit about ‘dupes’
- Carney meets with auto sector as Trump’s trade war stretches on
- Public Health Agency of Canada reviewing ‘the VISP experience,’ including users’ concerns
Comments