Winnipeg firefighters tackle Elgin Avenue house fire Wednesday morning

Three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of an Elgin Avenue house fire Wednesday morning but didn’t need to be taken to hospital, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Elgin just before 8 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the house. The blaze was declared under control in two-and-a-half hours. The cause remains under investigation.

View image in full screen Winnipeg firefighters battle a blaze on Elgin Avenue Wednesday morning. Michael Draven / Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there are no damage estimates available, but that the home sustained “significant damage from fire, smoke and water” in the incident.