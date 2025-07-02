Menu

Fire

Winnipeg firefighters tackle Elgin Avenue house fire Wednesday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 5:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s new 5-priority dispatch system goes live'
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s new 5-priority dispatch system goes live
RELATED: The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's new five-priority dispatch system is now in effect. Iris Dyck explains how it works – Apr 23, 2025
Three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene of an Elgin Avenue house fire Wednesday morning but didn’t need to be taken to hospital, Winnipeg firefighters say.

Fire crews were called to the 600 block of Elgin just before 8 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the house. The blaze was declared under control in two-and-a-half hours. The cause remains under investigation.

Winnipeg firefighters battle a blaze on Elgin Avenue Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg firefighters battle a blaze on Elgin Avenue Wednesday morning. Michael Draven / Global News
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there are no damage estimates available, but that the home sustained “significant damage from fire, smoke and water” in the incident.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

