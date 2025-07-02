Immigration drives 2.7 per cent growth in New Brunswick population

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Immigration is driving New Brunswick’s fastest population growth since the 1970s.

A new economic report says the province’s population was 854,355 on July 1, 2024, a rise of 2.7 per cent compared with the previous 12 months.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The population grew by more than two per cent for three consecutive years, a trend the government says it hasn’t seen since 1972.

New Brunswick gained 22,165 people between July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, including 14,988 immigrants.

The province’s real GDP grew by 1.8 per cent in 2024, compared with 1.7 per cent the prior year.

Exports increased in 2024 by 2.7 per cent, totalling $17.4 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.