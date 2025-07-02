Immigration drives 2.7 per cent growth in New Brunswick population

Immigration is driving New Brunswick’s fastest population growth since the 1970s.
A new economic report says the province’s population was 854,355 on July 1, 2024, a rise of 2.7 per cent compared with the previous 12 months.
Get breaking National news
The population grew by more than two per cent for three consecutive years, a trend the government says it hasn’t seen since 1972.
New Brunswick gained 22,165 people between July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, including 14,988 immigrants.
The province’s real GDP grew by 1.8 per cent in 2024, compared with 1.7 per cent the prior year.
Exports increased in 2024 by 2.7 per cent, totalling $17.4 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.
Comments