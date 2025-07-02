Winnipeg Jets sign 5 players to identical 2-way deals

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets announced the signing of five players to one-year, two-way contracts Wednesday morning, most of whom have spent the bulk of their pro careers at the AHL level.

The club announced the signing of goalie Isaac Poulter, defenceman Kale Clague and forwards Phil Di Giuseppe, Walker Duehr and Samuel Fagemo, all on deals with an average annual value of $775,000 in the NHL.

Poulter, 23, is a Winnipeg native and the great-great nephew of Hockey Hall of Famer Charlie Gardiner, who won the Vezina Trophy twice in the 1930s.

His pro career has been primarily with the AHL’s Utica Comets, where he had a 16-13-6 record last season, and the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder.

Regina native Clague, 26, was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2016, and has also suited up for the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres. He has spent the majority of his career in the AHL, appearing in 254 games with the Rochester Americans and the Ontario Reign.

Di Giuseppe, a 31-year-old from the Toronto area, comes to Winnipeg with more than 300 NHL games played for the Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks, as well as 300-plus AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals, Hartford Wolf Pack and Abbotsford Canucks.

This past season, Di Giuseppe was a member of Abbotsford’s Calder Cup-winning team,

Duehr, a 27-year-old American from Sioux Falls, S.D., has made just shy of 100 NHL appearances with the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks, and gotten extensive ice time with each team’s AHL affiliate.

Swedish forward Fagemo, 25, was originally drafted by Los Angeles in 2019. He has played a handful of games at the NHL level with the Kings and the Nashville Predators, but has been a notable goal-scorer in the AHL, recording 202 points (132 goals and 70 assists) with the Ontario Reign.