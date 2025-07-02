SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Headline link
Sports

Raptors re-sign veteran guard Garrett Temple

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 11:31 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have re-signed veteran guard Garrett Temple.

The Raptors announced the move Wednesday, but did not reveal any terms of the deal.

Temple will play his third campaign in Toronto after averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 assists in 28 games last season.

The 39-year-old from Baton Rouge, La., enters his 16th NBA campaign, having previously played for 11 other teams. His longest stint with a single franchise was with the Washington Wizards from 2012 to 2016.

Temple has averaged 5.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 771 career games.

He is also a vice-president on the National Basketball Players Association executive committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

