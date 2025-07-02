Heat warnings in effect for parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Send this page to someone via email

Parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. are under heat warnings as temperatures are expected to hit around 30 C but will feel even hotter.

Environment Canada issues warnings when high temperatures or humidity heighten the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Temperatures across P.E.I. and the majority of central and southern New Brunswick are expected to reach 30 C but could feel like 37 C due to humidity.

In Nova Scotia, Environment Canada is calling for temperatures between 28 and 31 C in the Annapolis Valley, Cape Breton and the province’s north.

The weather agency says it may feel like 37 C with the humidity.

Residents in affected areas should stay hydrated and watch out for early signs of heat stroke, which include headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst and intense fatigue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.