Woman charged with mischief after car windows smashed at Assiniboine Park

A woman is facing five mischief charges after an incident in Assiniboine Park early Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police said they were called to Assiniboine Park Drive and Commissary Road just after midnight, with reports of parked vehicles having their windows smashed.

Police said the vehicle owners were in the park at the time and watched a woman hit their car windows with her purse.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, still at the scene, who police say appeared to be intoxicated. When she was arrested, a search found a heavy rock inside her purse.

A 30-year-old was charged with mischief and released on an undertaking.

