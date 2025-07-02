Menu

Crime

Woman charged with mischief after car windows smashed at Assiniboine Park

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 2, 2025 8:51 am
Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: The 2024 Winnipeg police crime report says violent crime is down for the first time in four years, with a 1.5 per cent drop in crimes including assault, sexual assault and robbery – May 7, 2025
A woman is facing five mischief charges after an incident in Assiniboine Park early Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police said they were called to Assiniboine Park Drive and Commissary Road just after midnight, with reports of parked vehicles having their windows smashed.

Police said the vehicle owners were in the park at the time and watched a woman hit their car windows with her purse.

Get breaking National news

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, still at the scene, who police say appeared to be intoxicated. When she was arrested, a search found a heavy rock inside her purse.

A 30-year-old was charged with mischief and released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man, 19, charged in spree of hateful graffiti, police say'
Winnipeg man, 19, charged in spree of hateful graffiti, police say
