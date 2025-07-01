Menu

Canada

Quebec’s moving day is here, but thousands still looking for new homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns mounting over moving day amid housing crisis'
Concerns mounting over moving day amid housing crisis
RELATED: Concerns mounting over moving day amid housing crisis
More than 2,000 Quebec households are seeking help in finding new housing on the province’s traditional moving day. 

Most residential leases in Quebec end June 30, resulting in a mass movement of trucks and people as residents simultaneously shift to new homes.

The provincial agency responsible for housing keeps a running tally of how many households have sought help in finding a new home.

Click to play video: 'Projet Montreal announces new measures to address housing crisis in the city'
Projet Montreal announces new measures to address housing crisis in the city
Trending Now

It includes people who are getting help from housing groups, as well as people who are temporarily staying in hotels or with friends or family.

The list includes 2,022 active requests, including 285 in Montreal.

A recent Statistics Canada report found that asking rent in Montreal has risen by nearly 71 per cent since 2019.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

