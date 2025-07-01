Family of N.S. man found dead in Dominican Republic asks help to bring remains home

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Canadian tourist who was found dead in a northern part of the Dominican Republic is raising money to bring his remains home.

Dorian Christian MacDonald, 33, was found dead in the water on a beach in the Puerto Plata resort town of Maimon Bay around 3 am on June 20.

Global Affairs Canada had said it was aware of the death of a Canadian in the Dominican Republic, was providing support to the Canadian’s family and is also in touch with local authorities.

The fundraising, organized by his friend Tara McKenzie, says the family needs up to $20,000 to get his remains back, because of the costs involved in flights and paperwork.

“And honestly? We just want him out of that cold system and back where he belongs — with us,” she said on the fundraising page.

MacDonald died “suddenly in a drowning accident,” McKenzie wrote.

“The painful reality is now facing the unthinkable task of trying to bring him back to Nova Scotia in a timely manner — to his mom, his sisters, his family, his people,” she wrote.

“We don’t get to even begin saying goodbye properly or grieve as we should until then.”

She described MacDonald as an affectionate person who was known to his friends as D-Mac.

“There are some people who don’t just pass through your life. They crash in, kick their shoes off, make you laugh until your ribs hurt, become your chosen family and just stay there, woven into the fabric of your heart forever,” McKenzie wrote.

“Dorian handed out hugs, compliments and I love yous as freely as oxygen and always wanted and was willing to celebrate anything and everything together — birthdays, holidays, babies, wins, losses, and whatever random Tuesday that seemed like it needed to be made a little bit more fun.”