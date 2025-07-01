Senators sign Cousins to one-year deal

See more sharing options

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year contract worth US$825,000 on Tuesday.

Cousins had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 50 regular-season games for Ottawa in 2024-25.

He also suited up in five of six games during the team’s first-round appearance against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 31-year-old had signed a one-year, $800,000 deal to join the Senators last summer after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24.

Cousins was a third-round pick (68th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The five-foot-11, 186-pound centre has amassed 195 points (77 goals, 118 assists) in 642 career games having also spent time in Arizona, Montreal, Vegas and Nashville.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.