Sports

Blue Jays rally in sixth to edge Yankees 5-4

By Mike Stephens The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2025 10:06 pm
2 min read
TORONTO – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs and Max Scherzer allowed two runs over five innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 5-4 on Monday night.

With the victory, the Blue Jays improve to 46-38 and move within two games of the Yankees for the American League East Division lead.

Scherzer finished with seven strikeouts and no walks while allowing three hits in five innings of work on 71 total pitches.

Carlos Rodon started for the Yankees and allowed five hits and two earned runs while walking three and striking out four in five innings.

Guerrero Jr. continued his hot streak at the plate, finishing with a double and a single while driving in three runs to finish 2-for-4. The 25-year-old slugger leads the Blue Jays in home runs, RBIs, OPS, and walks.

The Jays were trailing 3-1 heading into the sixth inning, but scored four runs to go ahead 5-3.

Jazz Chisolm Jr. clubbed his 14th home run of the season in the fourth inning off Scherzer to drive in two runs and give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead.

Cody Bellinger followed suit in the eighth with a solo shot, his 12th homer of the year, to make it a 5-4 game and bring the Yankees to within one.

The comeback would fall short, though, as Jeff Hoffman closed things out with a scoreless ninth to secure the victory and pick up his 19th save of the season.

Announced attendance was 40,619, a sellout, and the game took 2 hours and 42 minutes to play.

STAYING HOT

The Blue Jays remain one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball. Since May 8, the Blue Jays have gone 30-18, the third-best winning percentage in MLB during that span, while also ranking top-10 in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS.

INJURED SPRINGER

George Springer was forced to leave the game in the sixth inning after sliding awkwardly into third base during Guerrero Jr.’s two-RBI single. Before his exit, Springer had gone 0-for-2 with a walk.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (6-6) starts for the Jays on Canada Day, while the visiting Yankees will hand the ball to left-hander Max Fried (10-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

