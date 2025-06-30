Menu

Crime

‘Put me away for life’: Man convicted of violent sex assault on senior tells B.C. court

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 9:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver man who assaulted senior could face ‘dangerous offender’ hearing'
Vancouver man who assaulted senior could face ‘dangerous offender’ hearing
A Vancouver man who sexually assaulted a 76-year-old woman in a wheelchair could be subject to a dangerous offender hearing. Kristen Robinson reports.
Crown counsel may​ apply to have a 74-year-old man who was convicted in a violent sexual attack on a vulnerable Vancouver senior declared a dangerous offender, a designation that could see him incarcerated indefinitely.

“Put me away for life, I don’t care,” Gordon James Joseph Leclerc told B.C. Provincial Court Judge Kathryn Denhoff, Monday, noting he has severe medical problems.

“You’re only going to get two years out of me.”

Leclerc, who was holding a cane as he appeared via video from North Fraser Pretrial Centre, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault on March 18, after a trial.

The senior was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon – a cane – between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police say senior seriously injured in “shocking” sex assault'
Vancouver police say senior seriously injured in “shocking” sex assault

Court heard Leclerc and the then 76-year-old victim met across from Waterfront Station in Vancouver on Sept. 7 and took a cab together over the Burrard Bridge.

The woman, who uses a motorized wheelchair, was missing from her downtown care home for almost two days.

When she returned with significant bruising and discolouration on her face on the morning of Sept. 9, Vancouver police said staff at the facility called them.

“This is a shocking case, and the victim’s injuries are some of the worst we’ve seen,” said Const. Tania Visintin on Sept. 11, 2021.

The victim survived after initially being hospitalized with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutor Brendan McCabe, K.C., has told the court he will be seeking an assessment order for Leclerc ahead of a potential dangerous offender hearing.

When an offender is convicted of a serious personal injury or sexual offence and poses a continuing danger to the public, Crown counsel may be able to apply to the sentencing court to have the person designated a Dangerous Offender (DO) or a Long-Term Offender (LTO), according to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

Click to play video: 'What does it take to keep repeat sex offender behind bars?'
What does it take to keep repeat sex offender behind bars?

While the Crown has not formally applied for an assessment order or to have Leclerc declared a long-term or dangerous offender, the BCPS told Global News that once an application is made, the court may order the assessment “by experts for use as evidence on the long-term offender or dangerous offender application.”

Following several adjournments related to Leclerc not having a lawyer present, the offender told the court Monday he intends to represent himself after his previous counsel withdrew from the case.

If designated a Dangerous Offender, Leclerc, who has been in custody since he was charged in June 2022, could face “an indeterminate sentence of imprisonment.”

Leclerc, who has a lengthy criminal record, told the court being in jail is like home to him.

“I’ve spent so many years on the inside, even my friends say, ‘Gord, you’re back home again,’” he said.

Leclerc is scheduled to appear in court again via video on July 7, when a hearing date is expected to be set for the Crown’s application for a psychiatric assessment ahead of a Dangerous Offender application.

