Calgary’s reimagined Eau Claire Plaza set to open

The newly redesigned Eau Claire Plaza is set to open to the public in Calgary on Canada Day, one day ahead of an official community celebration planned for July 2.
“The Eau Claire Plaza is designed to be that iconic, postcard location in downtown Calgary,” said Dennis Hoffart, the public realm lead for infrastructure services with the City of Calgary.
“It connects the urban fabric of downtown to the natural environment of the Bow River.”
The plaza will be a year-round community space for social and cultural events made up of six distinct areas, connecting the Eau Claire Promenade and Prince’s Island. The hope is that it will be used as an everyday space for Calgarians to enjoy, while providing a gathering space for the Eau Claire and Chinatown communities.
“At the forefront of all the design discussion was people first, and really providing a space for people,” Hoffart said. “It is intended to be an everyday space.
“Come down here on your lunch hour, read a book, have a stroll along the river.”
The redesign is part of the Eau Claire refresh to allow for more flexible use of the area, while upgrading the Jaipur Bridge and improving flood protection in the area. While the upgrades bring a more modern feel to the area, elements from the original plaza have been repurposed in the new design.
“The biggest and most obvious is the relocated and restored Bow River Lumber Company building,” Hoffart said. “We’ll be looking for a tenant later this summer to activate that space.
“We also have elements like the Olympic Arch. … It’s been relocated to the north end of Market Street and creates a grand sense of entry.”
With the majority of the plaza opening on Tuesday, work continues on the Play Plaza, which is expected to be ready by the end of July.
