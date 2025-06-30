Global tariffs could rise despite ‘good faith’ trade talks, U.S. says

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said warned on Monday that countries could still face sharply higher tariffs on July 9 even if they are negotiating in good faith, adding that any potential extensions will be up to President Donald Trump.

Bessent, who earlier floated the idea of negotiating extensions, told Bloomberg Television that he expects there to be “a flurry” of trade deals leading up to the July 9 deadline, after which 10 per cent U.S. tariff rates on goods from many countries are set to snap back to Trump’s April 2 announced rates of 11 per cent to 50 per cent.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We have countries that are negotiating in good faith, but they should be aware that if we can’t get across the line because they are being recalcitrant, then we could spring back to the April 2 levels. I hope that won’t have to happen,” Bessent said.

5:55 Trump says US being ‘looted’ by other nations is justification for new ‘reciprocal’ tariffs

More to