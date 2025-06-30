Menu

U.S. News

Global tariffs could rise despite ‘good faith’ trade talks, U.S. says

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 30, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
Trump announces 'baseline' tariff of 10% for all countries that tariff U.S. imports – Apr 2, 2025
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said warned on Monday that countries could still face sharply higher tariffs on July 9 even if they are negotiating in good faith, adding that any potential extensions will be up to President Donald Trump.

Bessent, who earlier floated the idea of negotiating extensions, told Bloomberg Television that he expects there to be “a flurry” of trade deals leading up to the July 9 deadline, after which 10 per cent U.S. tariff rates on goods from many countries are set to snap back to Trump’s April 2 announced rates of 11 per cent to 50 per cent.

“We have countries that are negotiating in good faith, but they should be aware that if we can’t get across the line because they are being recalcitrant, then we could spring back to the April 2 levels. I hope that won’t have to happen,” Bessent said.

© 2025 Reuters

